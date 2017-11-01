Developer dreams big: Largest spec building in Middle Tennessee to be built in Wilson County

The two speculative buildings, which will total more than 1.5 million square feet, will be positioned on 103 acres near the Couchville Pike and Interstate 840 interchange in Lebanon.

“It’s an extension of development out there,” said G.C. Hixon, executive director of Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board. “It will mean more jobs and additional economic growth. Hopefully this will lead to some commercial growth in that area. More than anything, it’s the confidence this company has in our area to build without a tenant in hand. We are doing about 1.5 million square feet of building a year for the past several years in Wilson County, so we’re really proud of that growth.”

The first phase will involve a 902,000-square-feet building that will be one of the largest speculative buildings built in the Nashville market.

“Al. Neyer aggressively pursued this deal because we wanted to take advantage of a national trend involving bulk tenants that need larger industrial buildings with outstanding proximity,” said Rob Gage, vice president of real estate development with Al. Neyer. “This prime location offers access to three interstates and 39 million people within 300 miles of Nashville known as the consumption zone for same-day and next-day delivery. We see the industrial tenants in the vicinity – Nissan, Apple, Amazon – and we know we can provide a similar user with a prime location and the scale of size e-commerce needs to grow its business.”

This project represents the second partnership between Al. Neyer and New York Life Real Estate Investors, which invested more than $51 billion in commercial real estate worldwide. The two firms are partners in developing Mallory Green, a 175,000-square-feet office building currently under construction in Franklin.

“Our firm is watching this market and its tremendous demand for industrial space,” said Kevin M. Smith, managing director with New York Life Real Estate Investors. “Nashville is a strong location for national and regional distribution centers, and Cedar Farms is a powerful opportunity to develop something that will compete in this tight market.”

Al. Neyer will also serve as the design builder for Cedar Farms and plans to make improvements to the site in preparation of construction.

“It is always awesome to see people invest in our future. We are excited about the opportunities this will create. Thanks to all involved,” said Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto.

Construction of phase I, which includes the 902,000-square feet speculative building and a second pad for up to a 600,000-square feet build-to-suit building, will begin in the next few weeks, with a completion date targeted for late 2018. Doug McDowell and Jeb Atkinson of ProVenture will represent Al. Neyer in leasing the project.