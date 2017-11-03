Mt. Juliet chamber hears city’s transportation plan

According to Barlow, traffic in the city is only going to get worse in the coming years.

“Yes, we have traffic; it is going to get worse,” said Barlow. “Today is as good as it’s going to get.”

In a map that showed where most accidents happened in the city, it was revealed the intersections of major roads were the most accident-prone areas by far. The worst areas were on Mt. Juliet Road.

“We don’t have a roadway problem; we have an intersection problem,” said Barlow.

He went on to explain future projects that would help. There is proposed plan that would widen Mt. Juliet Road and add medians, as well as bike lanes on the side.

Barlow closed with a quote he said helps him not get so mad when he’s driving.

“You’re not in traffic; you are traffic,” he said.