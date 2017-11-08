Lebanon may get coffee shop for Christmas

Christopher Cox returned home in 2012 from serving in the Army. He opened a coffee shop, but due to some hardship within his family, he chose to close the doors on the West Main Street location.

“My family underwent many things in our personal life during that year. All of those trials led me to make the decision to close that business in order to focus my attention where it was needed. Life moved forward, and blessings were provided,” Cox said.

The first Split Bean did not roast coffee, but Cox said he planned to grow into that eventually. While not running the store, he roasted coffee as a hobby. He said the hobby eventually grew into a small roast-to-order business.

Some of Split Bean’s roasts are currently available for purchase at Lebanon Wine and Spirits at 111 S. Hartmann Dr. in Lebanon.

“We begin with high-quality green coffee combined with a small batch roasting method,” Cox said. “This allows us to better control the roasting process and develop a smooth and flavorful coffee that satisfies the senses. Roasting our coffee in house allows us full control of the quality of our product from the beginning.”

Split Bean Roasting Co. plans to open a location on the Lebanon Square by the end of the year. Cox said the shop will sell locally-sourced baked goods, as well as some soups and sandwiches. Some teas will also be available.

Lebanon locals said they’re “pumped” and “can’t wait” in comments about Split Bean’s opening on Facebook.

“This location has been envisioned as the ideal spot for this type of business by many within the community for a long time,” Cox said. “Split Bean Roasting Co. is proud to make this a reality. We plan to provide a relaxing and friendly atmosphere while becoming part of the community for many years to come.”

The shop is currently under construction on the east side of the Lebanon Square in between 3:Sixteen boutique and Ed’s Coins.

Check out Split Bean Roasting on Facebook at facebook.com/splitbeanroasting.