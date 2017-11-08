Mt. Juliet Chamber celebrates new home

Chamber staff officially began working in the new Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce office building last year after they spent 12 years on West Caldwell Street.

The group leases 3,400 square feet of the 24,000-square-foot office complex across from the Mt. Juliet train station on East Division Street. The facility is nearly four times bigger than the West Caldwell Street building.

Chamber president Mark Hinesley said the new space is a compliment to anyone who has done, does or will do business in Mt. Juliet.

The building’s location adds to the growing downtown region of Mt. Juliet, which also boasts Jet’s Pizza, Bar-B-Cutie and more.

“This is the heart of Mt. Juliet. If you look at the distance between [Interstate 40] and Highway 70, it is the heartbeat of Mt. Juliet, and that was always my vision – this become something that is significant and the center of Mt. Juliet,” said Seth McDowell with Agilitas Property Development last year.

Hinesley said the move allows the group to be in a central location in Mt. Juliet and more meeting and parking space for guests. He also said the new move comes at a time when the collaboration between Wilson County chambers are growing.

For more information, visit mtjulietchamber.org.