Dancing Lights of Christmas opens Friday

The ride-through light exhibit will be open until Dec. 31.

The move to Wilson County from Jellystone Park in Nashville allowed the exhibit to expand the number of displays and drive route, as well as Santa’s village.

Dancing Lights of Christmas will open daily at 5 p.m. and close at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and Fridays and Saturdays at 11 p.m. Vehicles that are in line at closing will be allowed to go through the show.

The 30-minute show is $25 per vehicle, including church vans and buses, and $50 for commercial vehicles. All major credit cards will be accepted.

There are also areas along the driving route that are wide enough for vehicles to pull to the side and watch the show, allowing room for other vehicles to pass.

The light display’s move to Lebanon came after it spent seven years at Jellystone Park in Nashville.

“We would like to thank Wilson County and the James E. Ward Agricultural Center and their staff for stepping up on such short notice to help us keep our show open for the Christmas season,” said owner Mike Scalf. “They have been a pleasure to work with, and we can’t thank them enough for their support.”

James E. Ward Agricultural Center director Larry Tomlinson said he was thrilled about the potential the new show has for Wilson County.

“We’re tickled to death to have it,” said Tomlinson. “I think it’s going to be a great event for the community, and it’s going to bring more people to the Ag Center. Hopefully it’ll get people who haven’t been here before to come and see what we’re all about, and then maybe they’ll come back for even more events.”

For more information, visit thedancinglightsofchristmas.com.