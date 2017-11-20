Boyd chosen by insurance industry to visit Washington, talk tax reform

Boyd joined dozens of other insurance leaders from around the country for two days in Washington as they met with key congressional leaders.

“I was honored to be asked to participate in this,” Boyd said. “Even the best piece of legislation can have unintended consequences. Oftentimes our elected officials don’t know what effects legislation can have on certain industries or people unless we take the time to meet with them and shed some light on it. This is why I am so passionate about people getting involved in the legislative process. With more and more Baby Boomers aging into Social Security every day, it is more important than ever that the life insurance industry be on sound footing, and I think we got that point across to our elected officials and tax policy experts.”

Boyd is the owner and operator of the Clark Boyd State Farm insurance agency in Lebanon. Boyd is a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve and is currently running for the District 46 seat in the state House. Currently, his Republican primary opponent is Menda Holmes.