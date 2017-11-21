Shoppers encouraged to ‘Shop Small’ Saturday

The groups joined with local businesses last week for a Shop Small Saturday kickoff rally. Local business and restaurant owners are excited for the event, according to Melanie Minter, Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce president.

Minter said small cities such as Lebanon succeed by supporting local businesses because they provide the lifeblood that feeds the stability and growth of the area.

Several local businesses will participate in Shop Small Saturday, including Poppies Boutique, Urban Mills Promotions, Venue 142, The Faith Store, Simply Southern, Friends and Stitches, Silver Ridge Pottery, Beauty Boutique, 3:Sixteen, Trends Salon, Wilkie’s Outfitters, The Jewelers, Posh, Dreams Boutique, Square Market, Grace Dining, Sammy B’s, Iddy and Oscars, Lookers Spa and Salon, Chain Reaction, Grass Leaf Publishing, Petopia and Jesse’s Boutique.

Five Star Insights reports six reasons for shopping local small businesses every day:

1. Small businesses give back more to your community.

When local shoppers support a local business, they are investing in their town and neighborhood. Local merchants pay sales taxes to the city and county.

The tax monies are used to fund public service workers, build roads and sidewalks and support schools and parks, as well as many additional local projects.

2. Small businesses make a major economic impact.

Local businesses create jobs that are accessible to workers and keep them closer to home. During holidays, part-time positions add more job opportunities. Shopping local allows shoppers to save on time and fuel.

3. Small businesses provide better customer service.

Because owners appreciate local shopper choosing to shop small, they provide a more personal, hands on and memorable experience. By building relationships, the shopper and owner develop a feeling of family.

Immediate product information is a phone call away.

4. Small businesses provide a greater access to product diversity.

Small business owners buy with their clients in mind. They stock unique products in a variety of sizes and styles.

If they don’t offer what the shopper needs, they are very willing to individualize and order especially for the customer.

5. Small businesses create a sense of community.

Local businesses are easily available. Parking is generally close and convenient allowing shoppers to “pick up” an item quickly. Last-minute shopping is no problem. Small business owners are neighbors and friends. The stores around the corner, on the corner, in the shopping centers or on the square make the community what it is.

This attraction is also giving tourists a reason to visit our town.

6. Shopping small makes people feel good.

Simply put. Small businesses add charm and character to the community. They offer unique services and gift items that are special to that store.

A local owner has taken time to think about what the shopper needs, why they need it and how it can impact their day or someone else’s.

Small businesses are the heart and identity of a city. They keep it alive and strong.

“Shop local,” said Minter. “Be a part of who you are and the community in which you have chosen to live. Support local businesses. They have chosen to make a difference in our hometown and to serve us by giving us the special quality of life that makes Lebanon and Wilson County such a wonderful place to live.”

There are 23 million small businesses in the country, according to theSmall Business Administration.

Small businesses have increased by 49 percent since 1982, and 54 percent of U.S. sales happen at small businesses.

According to the group, small businesses have created 8 million jobs since 1990 and franchised small businesses employ roughly 8 million people, and make up 40 percent of all American retail jobs.