International Polished Concrete Institute to offer certification

On Dec. 14-15, IPCI will hold its two-day craftsman certification seminar, sponsored by Concrete Polishing Solutions, at 184 Cedar Place in Norris. IPCI craftsman certification is a technique-driven course designed to give an overview of the polished concrete industry, as well as hands-on training.

The training offers not only an understanding of the grinding and polishing process, but it also offers hands-on experience with the application method, as well as guidance on troubleshooting challenges, marketing polished concrete business and more.

The course will be conducted by industry leaders whose knowledge of the trade, combined with a rigorous curriculum, and hands-on training, is perfect for the beginner, as well as experienced construction professionals.

IPCI offers access to quality training from industry leaders, as well as access to business support, from sample bid sheets and checklists to marketing and selling plans.

To register for training, call 866-421-9550 or visit go2cps.eventsmart.com/events/ipcidecember.