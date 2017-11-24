Wilson jobless rate climbs slightly in October

October marked the fifth consecutive month Tennessee’s statewide unemployment rate was in record territory, matching the all-time low of 3 percent set in September.

“To have so many counties under 5 percent unemployment as we head into the holiday season is a good thing,” said Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips. “It means more Tennesseans are able to provide for their families, and that is the goal of Gov. Haslam’s workforce initiatives.”

Williamson and Davidson counties continue to have Tennessee’s lowest unemployment rates at 2.2 percent. Williamson County’s rate increased by 0.1 percent in October, while Davidson County’s rate held steady compared to the previous month. Rutherford County’s rate was also unchanged at 2.3 percent.

Cheatham, Wilson, Moore and Sumner counties each had a rate of 2.4 percent, which represents at 0.1 percent increase for Cheatham, Wilson and Sumner counties and 0.1 percent decease for Moore County.

Wilson County’s rate in October represented 1,670 unemployed workers compared to a 70,010-person workforce and does not include those who did not file with the labor department or no longer receive benefits.

Lebanon’s rate for October increased 0.2 percent from September to 2.9 percent. The city’s rate represented 420 unemployed workers, compared to a 14,630-person labor force.

Mt. Juliet’s rate for October remained at 2.3 percent from September. The rate represented 400 unemployed workers compared to a 17,450-person work force.

The unemployment rate for Nashville-Murfreesboro metropolitan area, which includes Wilson County, in October remained at 2.3 percent. The rate represented 23,850 unemployed workers compared to a just more than 1 million-person workforce.

Tennessee’s unemployment rate for October also remained at 3 percent from September. The statewide rate represented 95,200 jobless workers compared to a 3.2-million-person workforce.

The national unemployment rate for October was 4.1 percent, a 0.1 percent decrease from September. The national rate represents more than 6.5 million unemployed workers compared to a workforce of just more than 160 million people.

The statewide and national unemployment rates are seasonally adjusted, but the county rates are not. Seasonal adjustment is a statistical technique that eliminates the influences of weather, holidays, opening and closing of schools and other recurring seasonal events from an economic time series.