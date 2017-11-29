My Place hotel set to open in Lebanon

The new four-story, 63-room hotel is set to open later this week, marking the brand’s 36th location. The hotel is at 1004 Cumberland Center Blvd. off exit 238 of Interstate 40, a gateway to Nashville with immediate access to diverse dining and retail options.

My Place Hotel is independently owned by MP Lebanon and operated by Legacy Management. Managing partner Eric Myers said he’s excited to bring a brand new, extended-stay hotel to a community with a diverse need for flexible lodging.

“The greater Nashville area has been a hot bed for development, so there are many new hotels in the region” Myers said. “Yet, few of those are priced affordably, and even fewer offer extended-stay amenities. Lebanon’s location, growth and community have made it an ideal launching place for My Place in Tennessee. We are excited to serve the community’s growing needs by welcoming area travelers with a refreshing lodging experience.”

Sarah Haston, Lebanon Economic Development Director, said both existing needs and new expansion have called for investments like My Place in Lebanon.

“We are happy to have My Place here and are fortunate to be chosen as the first brand development in the state of Tennessee,” Haston said. “My Place makes an excellent addition to Lebanon and Cumberland Center. We believe this is a great location right off of I-40 and so close to Nashville.”

All My Place Hotels offer modern amenities at an affordable price, including nightly, weekly and monthly rate options. Each extended-stay guest room features a kitchen, complete with a two-burner cooktop, a microwave and a full refrigerator. The property is pet friendly, includes on-site laundry facilities, complimentary high-speed internet service and a 24-hour store in the hotel lobby, stocked with an array of supplies for the guests’ convenience.

Additionally, guests are invited to enjoy the new breakfast in bed option for a minimal cost.

To book a stay at My Place, call the toll-free reservation line at 855-200-5685 or visit myplacehotels.com.