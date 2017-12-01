Commercial Realty Services breaks ground on second Providence Station building

Funding for the development is provided by Wilson Bank and Trust.

The new 23,000-square-foot, two-story building will be a replica of the existing development that includes tenants Burger Republic, Three Dog Bakery and Bank of Tennessee.

“After the success of our first building and the tenants, we are excited and ready to get started on phase two of this development,” said Kenneth Powers, founder and president of CRS.

Providence Station’s second building has already secured multiple tenants for the development and is continuing pre-leasing efforts now with an estimated completion date of late spring.

New tenants will include Noire the Nail Bar, Your Pie Pizza, Uncle Classic Barbershop and a new concept from Demos’ Restaurants called PDK Southern Kitchen and Pantry.

There is still space available on the second floor for build-to-suit office space.

Noire the Nail Bar is a premiere boutique salon that blends an inviting atmosphere with highly skilled technicians and innovative systems to ensure clients have a relaxing and fulfilling experience.

Noire currently has 15 other operating locations with several more in the works, including their location at Providence Station. Services offered will include manicures, pedicures, eyelash extension, facials, body waxing and massages.

Your Pie is a build-your-own-pizza, fast-casual restaurant that will use about 2,600-square-feet of the Providence Station development. SMS Holdings, Your Pie Franchisee, says the restaurant is more than just pizza – it is an experience.

Uncle Classic Barbershop is a community driven, classic barbershop with modern twists. The locally owned and operated business has served customers for 10 years in five different locations across Middle Tennessee. Uncle owner Amy Tanksley said their goal is to create relationships and “take care of people and the community.”

“Uncle is the best of an old-school barber shop with stability, customer service and quality services at a good value,” said Tanskley. “Uncle continues to grow because we do the little things and invest in the community. We are excited to be a part of the growing Mt. Juliet community.”

PDK Southern Kitchen and Pantry is a fast-casual concept serving a variety of American-style comfort foods with a Southern twist, including burgers, chicken, salads and sandwiches. The roughly 3,800-square-foot restaurant will also include a retail section. Customers can purchase the same ingredients used at the restaurant, as well as locally based merchandise and cause-related products.

“It will be a comfortable atmosphere with a modern design that is perfect for a quick and convenient meal,” said Peter Demos, owner of Demos’ Restaurants. “It will be great for busy families wanting to still have a sit-down meal together at breakfast, lunch or dinner. Along with dining in, guests can also take advantage of carry-out and drop-off catering.”

Providence Station’s second-story office space combines open workspaces with the standard corporate office. Tenants can work with CRS to create a built-to-suite office space as small as 1,500-square-feet or as large as 11,000-square-feet –for everything from one-to-three employee companies to large medical practices. Similar to an open shared workspace, Providence Station’s second story includes a lounge area for employees and clients, a kitchenette, conference room and bathrooms for tenants to use without having to use their own office square footage for such amenities.

“Providence Station is Mt. Juliet’s newest mixed-use development with high-end retailers and class A office space,” said Powers. “We are glad to bring the community a fresh new area to work, eat and shop.”