Gass wins Small Business Saturday prize basket

The prize was a basket of goods from more than 30 local businesses valued at $1,077. Gass checked in at Bloem Kind Boutique at the Mill at Lebanon to win the prize basket.

“Our family enjoyed an exciting shopping day in our community,” Gass said. “The stores were packed, and the experience was fun.”

More than 400 check-ins were logged at a variety of stores on Small Business Saturday. Gass was notified by the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce representatives a week after the event.

The Square Merchants were a part of a digital marketing campaign for Small Business Saturday. This is the second year of a shop-small focus through partnership with the chamber, city of Lebanon, and Historic Lebanon.

The partners encouraged everyone to continue to shop small and continue the community experience through the holiday season.

The digital marketing retail winner for Small Business Saturday was 3:Sixteen at 108 E. Main St. on the Lebanon Square. The business had 135 survey check-ins Nov. 25.