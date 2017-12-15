Horton Li joins Aspen Dental in Lebanon

Dr. Horton Li received his doctor of dental surgery degree from the University of Kentucky’s College of Dentistry.

“I’m excited to join the team in the Lebanon office to help break down barriers to better care, better smiles and better lives for the people in our community,” said Li. “I plan to not only provide needed dental care to my patients, but also educate them about the impact a healthy mouth has on their overall health.”

The Lebanon office provides dental services that range from dentures and denture repairs, to preventive care, general dentistry and restoration. The practice is one of 28 Aspen Dental practices in Tennessee, a state where 93 of the 95 counties are designated as dental health professional shortage areas by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The Lebanon Aspen Dental office offers patient-friendly programs and services to make it easier for patients to get the dental care they need, including:

• personalized treatment and friendly service. Each patient receives a comprehensive diagnosis and treatment plan designed by the dentist with long-term oral and overall health in mind. Available services include hygiene, treatment of gum disease, extractions, fillings, oral surgery, whitening and crown and bridge work.

• affordable dental care. Aspen Dental practices are committed to keeping prices fair so that patients can get the care they need. The Lebanon practice works with insurance providers and handles the paperwork to save patients time and hassle, and offers $19 new-patient exams and X-rays to those who do not have insurance. The practice also offers clear, detailed estimates on the cost of treatment to give patients peace of mind, as well as a variety of financing options.

• on-site denture lab and a denture money back guarantee. The practice is equipped with an on-site denture laboratory, which helps facilitate quick turnaround for denture repairs, relines or adjustments. The practice offers seven styles of full and partial dentures so patients can be reassured that Li and his team will go above and beyond to ensure proper fit and comfort of their custom-crafted dentures. Getting used to dentures takes some time, but if patients are dissatisfied with their dentures for any reason – the practice will refund the cost of the dentures when patients return them within 90 days. The practice repairs all dentures, not just those purchased at Aspen Dental.

• convenient hours and location. The office is open Mondays from 8:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.; Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.; Wednesdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.; Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.; and Fridays from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., as well as select Saturdays. Walk-in and emergency patients are welcome.

To make an appointment, patients can simply go to aspendental.com and click on schedule a new patient appointment. Patients can also call 615-444-5447 or 800- 277-3633.