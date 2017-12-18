More than 300 attend Christmas-themed Beer and Hymns

Beer and Hymns is an entertainment group from Nashville that sings Christian and folk music while drinking beer. Friday night’s event featured Christmas carols, a surprise visit from an Elvis impersonator, brews from Black Abbey Brewing Co. in Nashville and more.

“[We sang] carols everyone knows, and then a few that most probably hadn’t heard before,” said event coordinator Elizabeth Rhea. “A surprise visit from Elvis for Blue Christmas and a Christmas tree came out and sang Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree – aka me dressed in a super cheesy Christmas tree onesie.”

According to Rhea, about 330 people attended the event, and there are already plans to have the Nashville-based group return to Lebanon.

“They will be back. We don’t have a date nailed down yet, but hopefully one will be announced soon,” said Rhea. “I think on thing that amazes me the most about this event is the wide variety of demographics, ages 21-90, all laughing, drinking and singing together and having a fun time.”

Jim Hughes, a United Methodist Church pastor and manager of Beer and Hymns, said the event is something you have to experience to understand.

“This is a labor of love for us, and it’s a lot of fun, but something quite sacred happens when people sing these hymns together,” said Hughes. “I can’t explain it. I just know it when I see it.”