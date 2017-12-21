Bryant promoted to senior vice president, retail banking executive for First Tennessee Bank

Bryant assumed the role vacated by retired retail banking executive Randy Houston.

Bryant has more than 25 years of Tennessee regional banking experience. Prior roles at First Tennessee included retail-banking executive for the bank’s community market and regional sales manager. She also has additional experience in training, marketing and human resources. In her new role, she is responsible for growth and development of all financial centers within the Middle Tennessee retail footprint.

“Shannon is a proven leader with a deep understanding of the needs of her employees and customers, and a long record of outstanding results,” said Carol Yochem, president of the Middle Tennessee region at First Tennessee Bank. “As the highest growth market in the state, we are excited to have Shannon’s expertise overseeing our Middle Tennessee team.”

Bryant is a graduate of First Tennessee’s Emerging Leaders Program, The ABA School of Bank Marketing and Management at the University of Colorado Boulder and the TBA Southeastern School of Banking at Vanderbilt University.

First Tennessee Bank is the largest bank headquartered in Tennessee, with the No. 1 deposit market share in Chattanooga, Knoxville, Memphis and the Tri-Cities, a top-five deposit market share in Nashville and the No. 1 market share in the counties in which there are locations. The FTB Advisors wealth management group has 331 financial advisors and $29.8 billion in assets under administration. First Tennessee was founded in 1864 and has the 14th oldest national bank charter in the country and one of the highest customer retention rates of any bank in the country.

First Tennessee, FTN Financial and FTB Advisors are part of First Horizon National Corp., which has 4,300 employees. First Horizon was recognized as one of the nation’s best employers by Working Mother and American Banker magazines and the National Association for Female Executives. More information is available at firsttennessee.com.