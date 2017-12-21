Dr. Patrick Saitta joins Saint Thomas Medical Partners in Lebanon

Saitta’s clinical expertise includes staging and treatment of gastrointestinal cancers using endoscopic ultrasound, management of pancreaticobiliary disorders including diagnosis and palliation of bile duct and pancreatic malignancies utilizing novel technologies such as cholangioscopy and pancreatoscopy, management of acute and chronic pancreatitis, management of choledocholithiasis, Barrett’s esophagus, small bowel disorders including management of obscure gastrointestinal bleeding, GERD and inflammatory bowel disease.

Saitta earned his bachelor of science in microbiology at Louisiana State University, where he graduated summa cum laude. He earned his medical doctorate at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, where he was a member of Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society. He completed a residency in internal medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City and his gastroenterology fellowship at Louisiana State University.

He then completed an advanced endoscopy fellowship at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City and began his career at NYU Langone Medical Center, where he was recognized as faculty member of the year for the division of gastroenterology. Most recently, he was a member of the division of gastroenterology at NYU Winthrop Hospital in Long Island, New York where he specialized in advanced therapeutic endoscopy.

Saitta holds a board certification from both the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Board of Gastroenterology. In addition, he is a member of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America, New York Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, and the American Gastroenterological Association.

Saitta currently lives in Brentwood with his wife, Julia, and their two sons, Thomas and Bennett. In his spare time, Saitta enjoys spending time with his family, playing tennis and golf and attending sporting events and concerts.

