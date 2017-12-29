New business booms in 2017

Lebanon

Lebanon’s business and entrepreneurial spirit culminated with the Cumberland Ignite Lab, a central meeting space for businesses and business owners to share information, learn and work with other owners and professionals. The venture is a partnership with Cumberland University, the city of Lebanon and Historic Lebanon to create a co-working and entrepreneur space in an underutilized Lebanon Square building.

“Our hope is to connect people, resources and information together and help turn ideas into a reality,” said Sarah Haston, Lebanon economic development director.

The center is at 104 E. Main St.

Other Lebanon businesses include:

• Bojangles – Bojangles opened in November at 906 S. Hartmann Drive.

• Dean’s Hot Chicken and Waffles – Dean’s opened in September on the Lebanon Square, bringing the Nashville hot chicken craze to Lebanon.

• Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Dickey’s opened in September at 115 S. Hartmann Drive and marks the Texas-based chain’s fifth location in Tennessee.

• NYNY Pizza – NYNY Pizza completed its move to the Lebanon Outlet Marketplace in September after 10 years in Mt. Juliet.

• Panera Bread – Panera opened in June at its South Cumberland Street location. The location offers a drive-thru.

Mt. Juliet

Konnector Woodfire Grille opened in Mt. Juliet in October at the same location as a former popular restaurant with a similar name.

The restaurant, owned and operated by Konnector Restaurant Group, is at 3950 N. Mt. Juliet Road, which formerly housed Woodfire Grille.

Konnector Grille in Mt. Juliet offers Nashville hot chicken and Southern-style cuisine in a family dining environment. The restaurant includes a private dining room that guests can reserve for meetings and other occasions.

Other Mt. Juliet businesses include:

• Burgerism – Burgerism opened in November in Providence Marketplace. The restaurant replaced Which Wich in Providence.

• Ashley Furniture HomeStore – Ashley Furniture opened in November at 56 Belinda Parkway in the former H.H. Gregg building.

• Hobby Lobby – Hobby Lobby will occupy the former Gander Mountain building on Belinda Parkway in the Providence Marketplace area. The store is expected to open in 2018.

• Nothing Bundt Cakes - Nothing Bundt Cakes will occupy the former Ace Hardware Store on N. Mt. Juliet Road, according to Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin. The business is expected to open in 2018.