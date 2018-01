All other stations will be open regular hours.

In Lebanon, the emissions testing station is at 810 Tennessee Blvd. It’s normally open Mondays and Tuesdays from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m., Wednesdays through Fridays from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.