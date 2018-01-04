Economic groups talks infrastructure, projects

G.C. Hixson, Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board executive director, focused on Project SRC during the meeting. Project SRC features an international Chinese company that seeks an existing facility of 300,000-600,000 square feet.

The project would total up to 1,000 employees, which would include engineering, management, administrative and production positions.

Hixson said the group visited three existing buildings last month, but it was determined communities and utility providers could not commit to the utility reservations.

“I think what’s important about this project is it indicates where we’re headed for major manufacturers – sewer issues. Sewer is going to be a major issue,” said Hixson, who said the sewer demand from some major projects could stress the sewer lines.

The group discussed the potential cost for sewer upgrades for projects, which could total more than $1 million and highlighted most utility districts would prefer to service residential projects.

Hixson also highlighted Project Sam and Project Dirt during the meeting.

Project Sam features a company that requires a 200,000-square-foot facility. The project would require up to 170 positions with an average salary of $85,000 per year and a projected $17 million-$20 million investment.

Project Dirt features a national developer that seeks entrance into the Middle Tennessee market. The developer seeks 100-150 acres in the Interstate 40 and Interstate 840 corridors. Hixson said the group submitted potential property to the Lebanon Planning Commission and Lebanon City Council for review and comments.

The group also discussed its stakeholder survey, designed to foster an open communication among the governing bodies in the county concerned with economic development.

The survey questions present operations, programs and the agency’s purpose. Hixson said the survey was distributed to municipalities and county leaders, along with other economic development stakeholders.

Board chairman Caleb Thorne said meetings are in the works with city leaders and stakeholders to analyze the surveys and create a plan of action using the results.