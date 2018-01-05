Business Boost to return with LinkedIn lesson

The Business Boost is the chamber’s bi-monthly series of informative and interactive small business education sessions led by some of the area’s top professionals.

National speaker, author and consultant Jennifer Way, founder of Way Solutions, will focus on a popular business social media network with “LinkedIn Lab: Leveraging LinkedIn in Your Day to Day.” The program will take place Feb. 15 at 7:45 a.m. at the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce office.

More than 450 million people use LinkedIn daily, and the number grows every day, but not to everyone knows how to use it. Way’s presentation will give people tools to go beyond their profile and leverage LinkedIn with their daily workload.

The program will help business owners and personnel:

• learn the most important key features of the LinkedIn profile.

• identify the key features to leverage LinkedIn to research, develop prospects and easy ways to make daily work easier.

• discover a variety of ways to push content to position themselves as a resource.

The seminar is free to Mt. Juliet chamber members and $25 for non-members. Registration is required for anyone who wants to attend at mjchamber.org.

Two continuing education credit hours are available with the program.