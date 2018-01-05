Meet artists Pat Jackson, Donna Delmas from Sun Graphics Signs

Husband and wife team Pat Jackson and Donna Delmas are the talent behind the commercial and residential signs, film industry props, and construction of gym floor paintings for which Sun Graphics are known. The pair has been in the sign business for a combined 62 years. Although their focus is on hand-painted and carved signs, they can fabricate most any sign imaginable.

The quality of work they produce comes from an ability to visualize the work in many phases. About 60 percent of the business in in sports-floor designs and graphic patterns for 11 flooring companies in a four-state area. They handle any sports floors from elementary to the pros and may Southeastern Conference floors and walls. Often, they provide the adhesive patterns and masks for the hand-painted floors and walls.

“We can make anyone an artist with our patterns and adhesive masks,” said Delmas.

Delmas and Jackson are accomplished visual artists who have found a way to make a living doing what they are meant to do – create. Between the two of them with their various styles of painting, there is little they can be asked to do that they can’t find a way to make happen. They have made props for films such as hand-painted treasure maps and hand-letter prolifically.

Sun Graphics will open its doors for a mixer Jan. 18 from 7-9 pm for community members to get to know them better. The event is part of a monthly plan to have mixers in Watertown on the third Thursday of the month at various businesses so the community can get to know more of what Watertown has to offer. There will be door prizes and refreshments provided. The Watertown Chamber of Commerce and The Edge newspaper will sponsor the events.

“Everyone is welcome to attend,” said Watertown chamber president Pam Wiggins. “Bring plenty of business cards and a dollar bill. You’ll find out why when you get there.”