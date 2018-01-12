Humane Alliance coming to Joy Clinic

The Humane Alliance is an offshoot of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The goal of the Humane Alliance is to prevent the euthanizing of animals by encouraging pet owners to spay and neuter their pets.

“The Humane Alliance is a leading organization in the animal community with spay and neuter technique, training and protocol,” said New Leash on Life director Angela Chapman. “We knew being a partner of their program would be an asset.”

In April, New Leash’s veterinarian, vet tech, tech assistant, office manager and director trained at the Humane Alliance’s facility in Asheville, North Carolina for four days. The medical staff did spay and neuter surgeries using Humane Alliance procedures and techniques while the administration team learned about tracking costs, as well as scheduling and billing software.

The team coming to the Joy Clinic will reinforce the training and provide input on how to use the information in the clinic.

The 2,500-square-feet Joy Clinic opened in September and allows New Leash on Life to perform more spay and neuter procedures. The clinic previously spayed and neutered between 20-40 animals per week. The new facility allows the group to service larger animals and about 100 dogs and cats per week.

The clinic is named after Wilson County Commissioner Joy Bishop, who is a lifetime advocate for New Leash on Life. Bishop donated $700,000 for the new clinic.

Bishop is an original founder of New Leash on Life and said she felt it was important for pet owners to have an affordable place for spay and neuter procedures. The cost for spay or neuter at the clinic ranges from $30 to $75.

“It’s proven that it’s the best animal control around. It’s very important to do and done early. A lot of people can’t afford that. It’s a very low-cost program that will be taken on by New Leash,” Bishop said last year.

“Pet overpopulation is such a big problem,” said Dr. April Smith, New Leash on Life’s medical director. “This surgery center will allow us to help many more pet owners. We are grateful to Joy. Wilson County will benefit for years to come from her generosity.”