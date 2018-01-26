Ann Haney: Shutdown affects military shoppers

In addition to this, commissaries have accepted coupons that also helped in lowering their household expenses. All of that ended Jan. 20 for many stateside commissaries. The Senate came to an agreement Monday on stopgap funding measure, but it meant much of the U.S. government funded agencies were closed for business for three days for the first time in four years.

Commissaries have long offered these special discounts to military families as a benefit for their service to our country. Future shutdowns could put many military families on a tighter budget.

Some commissaries still remained open. These included 38 commissaries in Europe, one in Puerto Rico and 28 in the Pacific, including two in Guam. However, only five stateside commissaries remained open, Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center Bridgeport and Fort Irwin in California; Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak and Fort Greely in Alaska; and Dugway Proving Ground, Utah.

What will happen to the other commissaries during a shutdown you may be wondering? Commissaries will sell out perishable items and then close their doors until an agreement is reached. Unfortunately, this means many will also become unemployed and will receive no pay during a shutdown.

Military families can go to the Department of Defense website for updates on closing commissaries. For now, it would make sense for families to stock up on items they can freeze or put away to save money during future transitions.

Once the doors are closed completely and commissaries have sold out their perishables, military families will be forced to shop the regular grocery stores for all of their household staples. Some stores do offer military discounts. These include B.J.’s, Sam’s Club, Costco, Earth Fare, CVS and Farm Fresh.

Military families should ask when shopping other stores besides those on this list, as many stores may decide to follow suit to alleviate the financial burden that these families are sure to feel during any future shutdowns.

