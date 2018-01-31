ConqHER Fitness holds ribbon cutting

Members of the Lebanon community were invited to tour the facility and put their name in for a drawing. The grand prize was six months of free membership.

The event also featured refreshments, a meet and greet with the staff, a balloon animal artist for children and VIP gift bags.

Smoothie King shares a building with the facility, and free smoothies were offered to participants of the event. Members also get discounts on smoothies and can earn five free smoothies for each member they refer.

The gym features cardio machines, free weights, boxing bags and a workout studio.

The facility is at 1112 West Main St. in Lebanon. More information and a link to register for membership at the facility may be found at conqherfitness.com.