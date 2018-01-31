Goody’s closes as part of corporate plan to focus investments

According to Lundy, the closing of the Lebanon location will allow the company, Stage Stores, Inc., to focus its investments and operations. The Lebanon location was one of four department stores nationwide that closed at the same time.

Lundy also said the employees of Goody’s were helped to find new jobs before the store closed.

“We had about 10 associates at our Goody’s store in Lebanon, which we assisted with job placement within the company or out into the workforce,” said Lundy.

There were co current plans to open another Goody’s in Wilson County, though Lundy encouraged Lebanon customers to visit the location in Hermitage or at goodysonline.com.