Hambrick talks workplace faith with chamber

Hambrick’s discussion was a part of the chamber’s Business by the Book program, which connects members each third Thursday of the month for discussion about living in their faith while at their various occupations. The lunchtime program features a different discussion topic each month and helps Christian leaders find answers to difficult questions in their personal, spiritual and professional lives.

Hambrick discussed his path to religion, which he said went through several phases but started with his family’s activity in church.

“We went to Sunday school, then had morning service, then came back for afternoon service, then we had BTU – Bible Training Union – then we had Sunday night service. Sunday was an all-day affair in our household,” said Hambrick, who said he eventually led a choir, but didn’t have a relationship with God.

“I don’t know your testimony, but mine is this – I got away from the faith. At 17, I knew what God’s call was on my life. I knew, but like Jonah when he got on the ship, I joined the Navy and got on that ship and got far away as I could. My life did not mirror anything that looked like church,” he said.

Hambrick said his life changed in April 1985 when he asked God for two things.

“What I want is a genuine understanding of you and an understanding of your word. That’s what I want,” he said. “I have no problem with people with going to different things with 12 steps, 10 steps or eight steps. For me, it was one step – when I made that one step – my life changed.”

Hambrick, who now leads the Barn Church, said “Red, White and True – Living Your Faith in the Workplace in America” is not about “Bible thumping,” but rather being a living example and vessel of Christ.

“It’s not that I go around our police agency preaching all the time, but I let my light shine. That’s what we have to do. We can’t be ashamed and have to be genuine to the call,” Hambrick said.

Hambrick spoke to about 20 chamber members Thursday, which featured bankers, insurance agents and people from other occupations.

“Your calling may not be the preacher or the Sunday school teacher or anything like that, but where you are on your jobs, vocations and occupations, you are ministers. You have a ministry there, and you can impact lives for the kingdom,” he said.

Hambrick said Sunday service is important, but not effective if people still dread Monday morning and lose the spirit throughout the week.

“We do church well on Sundays, but that’s not where we spend the majority of our time. We spend the majority of our time in the workplace in America, so we have to be intentional in living our faith because it matters. Everything you do matters – whether in policing, banking, everything – you impact others,” Hambrick said.

Hambrick said the biggest lesson from his book is the power of words.

“Understand there are powers in our words. What we say matters. The scripture says life and death are in the power of the tongue,” said Hambrick, who said everything people speak is a seed for something.

“Red, White and True – Living Your Faith in the Workplace in America” is available online from several book retailers.