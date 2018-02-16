Council, economic group talk future focus

The joint meeting was part of an effort by the Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board to gauge the effectiveness and desired future focus of the group from Wilson County cities.

The group will also meet with Mt. Juliet, Watertown and Wilson County government officials about their goals and how the group can assist.

“I mentioned retail, because we see a lot of places for retail to grow. I know they mostly do industrial and that type of thing. Since we have a lot of space on South Hartmann Drive and Legends Drive and Cumberland Center, we talked a little bit about what they could do to help us with that,” said Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash. “Some of the councilmen mentioned we were interested in office space being built and white collar jobs coming to Lebanon.”

The city concluded its South Hartmann Drive corridor study last year, which covered South Hartmann Drive from West Main Street to Highway 231, including about 3,000 acres of land directly attached to or close to South Hartmann Drive.

The study designated several areas along the corridor that residents would like to see retail space.

Ash said the Legends Drive extension project is expected to be complete this summer.

Lebanon Public Works Director Jeff Baines said he believes the project would be finished in June. Construction of the $4.6 million project, which will extend Legends Drive from west of Tater Peeler Road to Cainsville Road, began in July 2016.

Ash also said the group discussed more interaction between Lebanon Economic Development Director Sarah Haston and the Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board.

“She does a lot of retail herself. She does a good job. We talked about her working more closely with the JECDB as a team to make things happen,” Ash said.