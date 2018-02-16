Custom Packaging achieves master qualification

Custom Packaging joins a select group of print service providers who have successfully completed training, examination and qualification process of their print production processes, validating their capabilities to the highest level of global industry standards and specifications.

G7 is Idealliance’s industry-leading set of best practices for achieving gray balance and is the driving force for achieving visual similarity across all print processes. The application of this method enables printers to reproduce a similar visual appearance across all printing types and substrates.

Custom Packaging offers digital print services, using the state-of-the-art Barberan digital printer. Already an efficient print provider, Custom Packaging looked to its own certified G7 expert, Stephanie Shelton, and the Idealliance G7 master program to achieve further productivity gains and better serve its customers’ objectives for brand color quality and control.

“Quality and repeatability are important to our customers,” said Denny Lemon, chief operating officer of Custom Packaging. “Our commitment to the G7 method is just one example of how we’re maximizing our performance, to the benefit of our customers. We look forward to the benefits that standardization brings to both our customer and organization.”

“We applaud Custom Packaging, LP for utilizing the G7 master program to assure consistency and quality in their proofing, brand color management and print processes,” said Steve Bonoff with Idealliance. “G7 master qualification demonstrates a level of control and expertise that places Custom Packaging at the top of their field. We applaud their leadership, commitment and support of the G7 master qualification program.”

Custom Packaging is a leader in the design and manufacturing of corrugated displays, graphics and industrial packaging and has grown, innovated and created practical solutions for manufacturers, retailers and their customers worldwide since 1968.