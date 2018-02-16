How to stay in business for 90 years

He is the grandson of the late Winstead Bone Jr., who started it in 1927.

“We treat customers like we want to be treated. That’s how we have always done business,” said Bone, “Our owners are here every single day with our doors open to clients.

“I’m most proud of the fact that we are family owned and have great folks who work here. Some have worked here for more than 35 years, and it is highly common for them to work here at least 10 years.”

Wilson County Motors has won several awards for sales and is known for winning local and regional business ethics awards.

“I get to go home at night and sleep well, because I know we do people right,” Bone said.

“I love it when people get emotional about their vehicles. We get to work here and meet new people every day. I remember this gentleman farmer in his late 50s, who was an enormous 6-foot, 5-inches, 350 pounds of pure muscle. He was just a great ole country boy who bought a new truck from us. As he was leaving, he went up to the hood of the old truck and hugged it talking to it saying it was a good truck and hard to let it go. We have several stories like that.”

In the 1940s, there were few cars to sell because of the war. Wilson County Motors became one of the largest parts sellers in the nation, moving more than $100,000 in parts every month. This continued until the late ’50s, when independent parts houses began to open. By then, however, there were plenty of great cars to sell, and parts were less of a factor.

Wilson County Motors will be featured as a business of the month, along with Visionary Design Group, at the next Watertown Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours on Feb. 22 from 5:30-7 p.m. at 300 Public Square in Watertown. All are welcome to attend and meet local business owners and learn more about their services in a casual environment. Refreshments will be served.

To learn more, visit wilsoncountymotors.com, go to the lot at 903 S. Hartmann Drive in Lebanon or call 615-444-9642.