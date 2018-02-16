logo

Business

King attends Modern Woodmen of America Leadership Career Institute

Staff Reports • Updated Today at 11:00 AM

Joshua D. King, of Mt. Juliet, a Modern Woodmen of America financial representative, recently attended the Modern Woodmen Leadership Career Institute at Modern Woodmen’s home office in Rock Island, Illinois.

Modern Woodmen’s top representatives and managers are invited to attend the event where elite speakers inspire attendees to become better leaders, improve results in their regions and motivate those with whom they work. Attendees also have the opportunity to exchange leadership best practices with their colleagues.

Founded in 1883, Modern Woodmen of America fraternal financial services organization offers financial products and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families throughout the United States.

