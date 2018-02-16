Visionary Design Group considered cutting-edge gem in Watertown

The client, Lebanon attorney Lisa A. Tomlinson, recently opened her own practice.

“When I decided to open my own law firm after 11 years of practicing in other people’s firms, I was forced to immediately evaluate my business goals and value my brand,” Tomlinson said.

Thinking she needed to go to one of the larger cities to find a company to create a good website, Tomlinson eventually found her way to Watertown – where she first practiced law with Vance Law – and Visionary Design Group after she experienced frustration elsewhere.

“‘Who am I,’ and ‘what is my brand?’ Until October 2017, I was certain of the former and generally unconcerned with the latter,” she said.

“Colette and Michael Stoffel and the entire VDG team walked me step by step through building my business vision. In less than six weeks, they helped me get a new business off the ground. They took my ideas for marketing myself and brought them to life. From web design, print media ads, logo design, business card development and custom paper goods design, they did it all, and they did it beautifully.”

Visionary Design Group provides a wide range of creative marketing solutions to its clients, which includes printing, promotional products, custom apparel, web and graphic design and custom web development and programming. Michael Stoffel and Colette Lanham-Stoffel are the co-owners of Visionary Design Group, which they developed from their prior experience in marketing and business development. Although their business focus has evolved in their 18-year history, the core foundation remains the same, helping small- to medium-sized businesses with creative and unique marketing tools.

The Stoffels originally started the business in an upstairs office in the Pioneer building on the historic Watertown Square but were soon able to purchase and renovate their current location at 300 Public Square to accommodate their growing business. In addition to the owners, the local office team includes lead designer Curtis Davidson, who was hired in 2006, and project coordinator Taylor Wood, who was hired in 2015. They like to use the slogan, “small but mighty,” to describe their numerous in-house capabilities. In 2014, they expanded their sales territory by adding two sales representatives to serve the Atlanta market.

Through the years, marketing has grown to include not only printing, but also a wide range of digital and promotional products. Visionary Design Group currently features products from thousands of national promotional product suppliers. They also develop websites ranging from basic parking pages to e-commerce and even full-featured SaaS cloud-based web applications.

“We are becoming known as the go-to company for outside-of-the-box marketing solutions,” Colette Stoffel said. “A branding meeting can feel like a therapy session for some of our clients. They aren’t used to a company asking so many questions that make them think, but it’s necessary to get to the essence of their brand. We want to help Wilson County businesses compete in today’s chaotic marketplace with really thoughtful and targeted marketing solutions.”

Visionary Design Group will play host to the next Watertown Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours on Feb. 22 from 5:30-7 p.m. at its office at 300 Public Square. Refreshments will be served.

To learn more about Visionary Design Group, visit visionarydesigngroup.com, call 615-237-1773 or email design@vdgmail.com.