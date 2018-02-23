Bradford Autocare comes on board as U-Haul dealer

Bradford Autocare at 441 Gulf Ave. will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment and moving supplies.

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

Normal business hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon. After-hours drop off is available for customer convenience. To reserve U-Haul products at the dealer location, call 615-257-0437 or visit uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Lebanon-TN-37087/006715.

Bradford Autocare owner Jamie Bradford said he is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Wilson County.

“U-Haul and Bradford Autocare are striving to benefit the environment through sustainability initiatives,” Bradford said. “Truck sharing is a core U-Haul sustainability business practice that allows individuals to access a fleet of trucks that is larger than what they could access on an individual basis.”

Every U-Haul truck placed in a community helps keep 19 personally owned large-capacity vehicles, pickups, SUVs and vans off the road. Fewer vehicles means less traffic congestion, less pollution, less fuel burned and cleaner air.

Bradford Autocare is a place to become U-Haul Famous. Take a picture in front of a U-Haul product, send it in, and it could land on the side of a U-Haul truck. Upload a photo through Instagram using #uhaulfamous or visit uhaulfamous.com to submit photos and learn more.