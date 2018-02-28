Brooks Bucks back to benefit Habitat for Humanity

Each $5 donation to Wilson Habitat for Humanity will buy one Brooks Buck and entitles the donor to apply $7.50 toward one meal – lunch or dinner – at Demos’ Restaurant in Lebanon.

Brooks Bucks are available for purchase throughout March and are redeemable in April, according to Tory Tredway, director of Wilson Habitat.

“This partnership has been a longstanding tradition and benefits the work of Habitat each year. We are deeply grateful to Peter Demos and all the employees at the Lebanon restaurant. We appreciate everyone who participated last year and want to invite the community to join us again this year,” said Tredway.

The popular Brooks Bucks are named after the late Brooks Franklin, humanitarian and 30-year veteran writer for The Lebanon Democrat. Franklin was a nationally recognized newsman, winning numerous national and state awards for reporting and editorial writing. The issue of poverty and homelessness in Lebanon led to the Brooks Bucks fundraiser, which benefits one of Franklin’s most loved causes, Habitat for Humanity.

The familiar green bucks are sold through:

• all branches of Wilson Bank & Trust in Wilson County.

• at The Lebanon Democrat office at 402 N. Cumberland St. in Lebanon.

• at the Habitat for Humanity office at 606 E. Main St. in Lebanon.

• from Habitat board members.

• at the Habitat ReStore.

All of the sales benefit the work of Wilson Habitat for Humanity.

Wilson Habitat for Humanity Nashville seeks to put God’s love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope. Prior to becoming homeowners, Habitat future homeowners attend home education classes, work at the build site and volunteer at Habitat’s retail outlet, the ReStore. The work of Habitat in Wilson County began in 1992, and Wilson Habitat has currently built 73 houses and renovated three, serving 76 households.

To request an application or to receive more information about Wilson Habitat for Humanity, call 615-453-4539 or visit habitatnashville.org/wilson.