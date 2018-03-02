Hobby Lobby readies to open in Mt. Juliet

Construction is underway on the 53,000-square-foot building formerly occupied by Gander Mountain on Belinda Parkway.

Hobby Lobby currently has 25 locations in Tennessee. The Mt. Juliet store is projected to open in mid-April. The location will bring about 35–50 jobs to the community that will pay $15.70 per hour for full-time and $10.45 per hour for part-time associates.

“The success of our stores in Tennessee is a good indicator that Mt. Juliet shoppers will be pleased with the quality, selection and value we offer in the craft and home decor market,” said Kelly Black, director of advertising. “New customers and customers already familiar with the Hobby Lobby shopping experience are eagerly anticipating this store opening.”

Hobby Lobby has more than 800 stores across the nation. Each store offers more than 70,000 crafting and home decor products, including floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets, home accents, wearable art, arts and crafts, jewelry making, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies.

Store hours will be Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Hobby Lobby stores are closed Sundays.

Hobby Lobby Stores, a major Oklahoma City-based corporation began as Greco, a miniature picture frame company in 1970. When David Green moved his business from the family garage to a 300-square-foot retail space in 1972, Hobby Lobby was born. It is currently the nation’s largest privately owned arts and crafts retailer.

For more information about Hobby Lobby, visit hobbylobby.com, download the mobile app or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/hobbylobby.