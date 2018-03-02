Permobil Foundation celebrates 1-year anniversary

In just 365 days, the foundation has supported 174 nonprofit organizations and assisted 191 people get a chair or accessory that provides them with the independence they deserve. This is a total of 365 supported to date in the last 365 days. In honor of the anniversary, the foundation launched a social media campaign called Impact 365 to raise additional funds and awareness for its second year.

In celebration of the first birthday, the Permobil Foundation board of directors agreed to match donations in March for the Impact 365 campaign with a goal to double the total number support of individuals and organizations in the next 365 days. The foundation asked individuals and companies to join it on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram in March as it shares stories from individuals and organizations supported last year, as well as ask for donations so the foundation can continue to fulfill its mission and grant all requests from individuals who were denied funding from insurance.

Last year, the foundation launched officially March 1, 2017 at the International Seating Symposium at Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville.

“This is a very exciting time for us at Permobil,” said Larry Jackson, president of Permobil North America. “Permobil’s founder, Per Uddén, built the company with one belief that every person has the right to mobility and independence. That same belief is as strong today as it was on day one. With the help of the Permobil Foundation we are enhancing these efforts and building impactful relationships with our customers and nonprofit partners helping to fulfill a life of independence.”

The Permobil Foundation is dedicated to enhance the quality of life by empowering strength and independence through community support, employee engagement and grant funding. The foundation works in partnership with nonprofit organizations to provide support and services, so individuals can live a life without limitations. Some areas of support include sponsoring fundraising events, building accessible playgrounds, volunteering in communities it serves and through donations of advanced rehab mobility solutions and accessories. The foundation is a registered nonprofit organization and is able to fulfill its mission through fundraising efforts, including proceeds from sales from Permobil, TiLite, ROHO, Comfort Company, Max Mobility, and additionally through corporate donations, fundraising events and individual donations.

“Working for Permobil you see the passion that goes into building each of our incredible products that fit the customer’s needs. During the past year, I have been able to hear and see so many stories on how we have impacted lives and brought mobility, hope and independence to others. This is why our tagline, it’s a Work of Heart, is so fitting.” said Ashley Davis, executive director of the Permobil Foundation.

