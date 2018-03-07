Pugh brothers continue tire, auto services with their own business

The Pugh brothers, Josh and David, are native Lebanon residents and recently opened Pugh’s Five Star Tire and Service. Josh Pugh said the duo has spent most of their lives in shops, as their father, Jim, was a mechanic in Lebanon for most of their lives.

“We grew up working on cars with him,” Josh Pugh said. “We’d get out of school at Lebanon High School and go over to his shop and work on cars in the evening when we didn’t have to work our day jobs.”

The brothers got into the tire business with American Tire Co. in the early 2000s and ended up managing stores for the company. Josh Pugh said former Rose Tire and Service owner Chip Smith eventually asked him to join the team.

“He approached me about coming to Rose to manage the growth of the business with him and help him achieve the goals he had in mind for Rose Tires,” Josh Pugh said.

The business eventually grew and relocated to the corner of South Hartmann Drive and Leeville Pike and continued to have success.

“We had grown to the point we needed a manager in the shop who could handle an enormous amount of volume, and the only person I knew that could do that was my brother, David. So, we hired David to come in and be the service manager,” he said.

Eventually, Firestone bought Rose Tire, and the brothers took other jobs for a short period of time.

“We were overwhelmed by the response from our community and our customers who were asking us to open a business and continue taking care of their business,” Josh Pugh said.

The brothers bought Ed’s Auto Repair and officially opened Pugh’s Five Star Tire and Service on Jan. 2. The brothers also brought with them some previous workers at Rose Tire – Dayn Laude, Jason Harris and Josh Scott.

“The response has been overwhelming. We’ve seen a lot of our customers that we’ve dealt with at Rose Tire and a lot of new customers who are looking for a good place to get their car serviced that provides an excellent job for a fair price,” Josh Pugh said.

The brothers were also able to retain almost all of their previous vendors at Rose, which allows them to continue business in a similar fashion. Pugh said they could also offer better pricing than previously at Rose for services ranging from light repair to engine replacement.

The shop is also an authorized Bridgestone dealer, which allows them to accept national accounts of Bridgestone-Firestone and accept their credit cards.

“We’ve been very fortunate that upon our first couple of months being open, we have been very busy and are proud to be taking care of people’s vehicles. We’re just looking forward to growing in the future,” Josh Pugh said.

He said small businesses likes theirs are important to Lebanon, and he takes pride in the relationships the business has been able to build.

“At Rose Tire, we were always known as a company that did pride itself on community, and we now are proud to be that here. We enjoy seeing our customers out and about Lebanon. We enjoy being able to talk with them when they come in here, whether it be their kids’ ball games or the different things and functions going on,” he said. “For us, we don’t look to just work on customer’s cars, we want to be friends with the people that we work on their vehicles.”

Pugh’s is at 1504 A W. Main St. in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-784-4314.