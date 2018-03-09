Residents receive Mt. Juliet business updates

Zach Skipper and Jed Leonard with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development discussed the state’s successes in business recruitment in recent years and the group’s continued focus and initiatives.

“[Gov. Bill Haslam]’s vision for the state is we want to be the No. 1 state in the Southeast for high-quality jobs. Let me tell you; we’re about there. We’re there in almost every category thanks to local economic developers in our state,” Skipper said.

Skipper credited G.C. Hixson, Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board executive director and other similar personnel throughout the state for the continued success of business.

“G.C., and there are some guys like him, working on the local level, and that’s who we partner with to help these companies grow that are already here and to bring companies to our area,” Skipper said.

Skipper also highlighted an increase in digital data centers.

“We’re beginning to talk to more and more companies about data centers as we move toward a digital age,” he said. “They need a digital structure to support that, so a lot of times, instead of leasing a data center, they want to own their own data center.”

Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin gave an update on the city’s special census.

“The special census is complete, and we’ve submitted to the [Greater Nashville Regional Council] for approval. It’s 31,296, I believe it was,” Martin said. “We know we didn’t get them all. We feel like we’re more in the 33,000 range.”

Mt. Juliet currently receives state-shared tax dollars based on the population from the city’s special census in 2015, which revealed a population of 28,159, almost 4,000 more residents than what the 2010 census showed.

Mt. Juliet leaders said the city has experienced tremendous growth since the 2015 census, and the next federal census is not scheduled until 2020. Leaders said additional income from the special census could help the city improve roads, parks, greenways, sidewalks, public safety, public works and recruit new industrial and retail businesses.

Mt. Juliet City Commissioner Ray Justice provided an update about the city’s senior citizens center and potential new fire hall.

Mt. Juliet recently reached an agreement with the Wilson County Board of Education to buy 2.14 acres of land for about $200,000. The land is adjacent to the property on North Greenhill Road the district plans to use for a new high school. Justice said the agreement, which took about two years to complete, showed the willingness of the two groups to work together.

Justice said his sister, Sonja Robinson, new Mt. Juliet Senior Center director and Wilson County commissioner, sparked the move for the city to partner with the center for a new center on part of a 10-acre property owned by the city.

The next step is for Martin to draw up a contract between the city and the senior center to find out how much money would need to be raised to build a new facility.