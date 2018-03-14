Countdown to the Big Payback begins

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee will bring back the Big Payback for its fifth year May 2 for what is hoped to be the largest day of giving yet. Nonprofits – including schools and religious institutions – are encouraged to register to participate at thebigpayback.org.

The Big Payback is a community-wide online giving day designed to give the public the opportunity to pay back the nonprofits that do such good work. Starting May 2 at midnight, everyone will have 24 hours to make donations to a choice of participating local nonprofits at thebigpayback.org.

In the first four events, the Big Payback has helped Middle Tennessee nonprofits raise more than $9.3 million, with gifts making possible awareness of and solutions to the pressing needs in the community.

“The Big Payback’s slogan is ‘Live Here. Give Here’ and provides an easy and fun way for our community to show our local pride and give back,” said Ellen Lehman, president of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

“Nonprofits do life-changing work every day across Middle Tennessee, and it’s important we recognize the positive impact they have in our own backyards by supporting their efforts. It’s hard to imagine where we’d be without them and their work.”

Gifts from the public will be boosted with additional grant prizes from sponsors of the Big Payback. Nonprofits once again will have the opportunity to earn for financial incentives, donations and additional prizes. An online leaderboard will track donations in real time.

Donors will be able to view and select from participating organizations based on location and focus area, such as animals, education, health and the arts. Donors can support multiple organizations and make gifts of any size, from $10 and more.

There is no cost for nonprofits to participate.

Last year, a total of 20,695 gifts went to a record 781 participating local nonprofits from 27 counties, with nearly $2.6 million raised.

The totals included 6,606 gifts made by first-time donors to an organization. Total giving, including a $104.59 average gift, with gifts ranging from $10 to $15,500.

Sponsors donated an additional $242,500 in prize money. Prize money will be awarded to organizations – small, medium and large – with the highest number of unique donors and which raise the most money. In addition, cash awards are given based on donations during specific time increments as well as contests announced throughout the promotion of the Big Payback.

Organizations interested in participating in the Big Payback must register by March 28. Details may be found at thebigpayback.org.

The Community Foundation exists to promote and facilitate giving in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and beyond. It does this by accepting gifts of any size from anyone at any time and by empowering individuals, families, companies, nonprofits and communities to respond to needs and opportunities that matter. For more information, call 615-321-4939 or visit cfmt.org.