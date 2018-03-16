Retail sales jump 4.4% during February

The numbers exclude automobiles, gasoline stations and restaurants.

“Consumers are still in the driver’s seat,” said NRF chief economist Jack Kleinhenz. “Month-to-month comparisons don’t tell the whole story, because of seasonal adjustment factors, but the three-month moving average and other year-over-year numbers are better indicators that reflect how sales are really increasing. It’s still too early to draw conclusions about the impact of tax cuts but extra money in shoppers’ pockets should help as the year goes forward. With consumer confidence and employment growing, economic fundamentals are favorable for spending to expand in the coming months.”

The three-month moving average was also up 4.4 percent compared the same period a year ago, and the results come as NRF is forecasting that 2018 retail sales will grow between 3.8 percent and 4.4 percent compared to 2017.

The February numbers won back a slight monthly dip seen in January, which declined 0.2 percent from December, coming off one of the best holiday seasons in years but was up 5.4 percent year-over-year.

NRF’s numbers are based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, which said overall February sales – including automobiles, gasoline and restaurants – were down 0.1 percent seasonally adjusted from January but up 4 percent year-over-year.

Specifics from key retail sectors during February included:

• Online and other non-store sales were up 10.5 percent year-over-year and up 1 percent compared January seasonally adjusted.

• Clothing and clothing accessory stores were up 5.2 percent year-over-year and up 0.4 percent from January seasonally adjusted.

• Building materials and garden supply stores were up 5.1 percent year-over-year and up 1.9 percent from January seasonally adjusted.

• Electronics and appliance stores were up 4.3 percent year-over-year but down 0.1 percent from January seasonally adjusted.

• Furniture and home furnishings stores were up 2.9 percent year-over-year but down 0.8 percent from January seasonally adjusted.

• General merchandise stores were up 2.4 percent year-over-year but down 0.4 percent from January seasonally adjusted.

• Health and personal care stores were up 0.3 percent year-over-year but down 0.4 percent from December seasonally adjusted.

• Sporting goods stores were down 3.4 percent year-over-year but up 2.2 percent from January seasonally adjusted.

