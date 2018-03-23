Mosquito Joe aims to make it fun to go outside again in Wilson County

Wade founded and owned the café at the Andrew Jackson Hermitage museum. After he sold the café, he decided to combine his past entrepreneurial success with his lifelong knowledge of the area to serve the community.

One thing Wade said he loves about northeast Nashville is like him, residents are consistently spending time outside, but with a centralized location between two lakes, mosquitoes can be a major problem.

“Mosquitoes like me, so I’ve always gotten bit a lot myself,” said Wade. “Now, with my son, I feel like, you know, there’s all this stuff you’ve got to do before kids go out nowadays. You’ve got to find the sunscreen, find the bug spray and all this other stuff.”

Brett said some of his fondest memories when he was growing up involve cookouts at his grandparents’ house, but the bug bites he got left a sour taste in his mouth. Through his new business, Brett said he wants to create more good memories for the generations to come, without the pests.

“I felt like there was definitely a need here for an alternative, so you can just kind of let your kids go outside and play versus having to do all this extra stuff to get them ready to just go outside in the backyard,” said Wade.

Mosquito Joe features a variety of mosquito control services, including an all-natural option. The most popular treatment is a barrier spray treatment to protect the whole yard.

“Our techs go out and they – mosquitoes aren’t very strong flyers, and they only fly about 15 feet before they land, so we go out, and we’re spraying around the yard or the usable space,” said Wade. “Some folks have like 6 acres, so we’re not spraying the whole 6 acres. We’re just spraying the area that they’re using like their backyard. We spray that perimeter, which keeps the mosquitoes out in the first place, and then techs are looking for areas where mosquitoes are breeding.”

Mosquito Joe president Lou Schager said Wade’s vision fit perfectly with what the company tries to do.

“We have a vision and a goal to make outside fun again for families,” said Schager. “We’re always looking for people like Brett – people with hunger, that are driven, that love to engage with customers. People who are energized by the happiness they bring to customers.”

Wade learned about the company through a customer he met who was satisfied with the product, and that’s what sparked his interest.

The northeast Nashville Mosquito Joe will begin servicing yards in Mt. Juliet and Lebanon on April 1. For more information, or to request a free quote, call 615-850-8421.