Wilson jobless rate shrinks in February

Rates remained the same in 21 counties and increased in five counties.

Wilson County ‘s rate of 2.8 percent was the fifth lowest in the state behind Williamson, Davidson, Rutherford and Cheatham counties, respectively, while Sumner and Moore counties held an unemployment rate of 2.8 percent.

Houston County had the highest jobless rates with 6.8 percent.

Wilson County’s jobless rate fell in February marked a 0.1 percent decrease from January.

Wilson County’s rate in February represented 2,000 unemployed workers compared to a 71,320-person workforce and does not include those who did not file with the labor department or no longer receive benefits.

Lebanon’s rate for February fell at 3.4 percent, a 0.1 percent decrease from January. The city’s rate represented 500 unemployed workers, compared to a 14,980-person labor force.

Mt. Juliet’s rate for February was 2.7 percent, unchanged from January’s rate. The rate represented 490 unemployed workers compared to a 18,200-person labor force.

The Nashville-Murfreesboro metropolitan area, which includes Wilson County, rate remained at 2.8 in February. The rate represented 30,240 unemployed workers compared to a 1-million-person labor force.

Tennessee’s unemployment rate for February came in at 3.4 percent, a 0.1 percent increase from January. The statewide rate represented 108,500 unemployed workers compared to a 3.11-million-person workforce.

The national unemployment rate for February remained at 4.1 percent. The rate represented 6.7 million unemployed workers compared to a workforce of nearly 162 million people.