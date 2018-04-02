Free informational session upcoming for Cumberland Ignite course

The session will take place from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Cumberland Ignite lab at 104 E. Main St. in Lebanon.

Discover is a free class on entrepreneurship. The nine-week course will feature two-hour classes on weeknights and three hours of one-on-one coaching.

The course is for entrepreneurs who don’t have a business plan, sell products without a formal structure, are working on a new business concept or want to learn more about what it takes to be an entrepreneur.

The course will teach people about basic business principles and value to customers, financial and business terminology, how to conduct basic market research and more.

The class is limited to 10 participants. The application is available online at lebanontn.org/DocumentCenter/View/1976.

The Cumberland Ignite Lab opened last year and is a central meeting space for businesses and business owners to share information, learn and work with other owners and professionals. The venture is a partnership with Cumberland University, the city of Lebanon and Historic Lebanon to create a co-working and entrepreneur space in an underutilized Lebanon Square building.

Historic Lebanon executive director Kim Parks said the goal of the Cumberland Ignite Lab is for entrepreneurs to bring best ideas and help them turn ideas into successful business plans and launch a business.

“We want to help people really understand what it takes to start a business and be successful,” Parks said.

Ignite centers are also currently in Memphis, Nashville, Jackson, Knoxville and Chattanooga.

The center will offer a series of training classes for entrepreneurs, programming designed around various business issues, leadership development programming, a mentorship program and possibly a youth entrepreneurship program.

For more information, visit the Cumberland Ignite Lab on Facebook.