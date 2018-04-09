Bryan named agent at THW

“We are excited to have John join us at THW Insurance. John will bring years of experience in local business and financial services, as well as his past experience in the insurance industry to our company,” said Thorne.

Bryan comes to the agency from CedarStone Bank, where he served for more than eight years as vice president and business development officer, as well as marketing director.

“It’s an honor and privilege for me to go to work for and with my friends at THW Insurance. I have worked arm in arm with Rick Thorne and Brownie Hall as we sold life and health insurance products in years past, and I am looking forward to working with them again in this new role at THW,” Bryan said.

“I am no stranger to the THW family. Richard and I met in the summer of 1980 when his family moved here from Texas with Texas Eastern Pipeline. I have known Jud and his family since he was a young cadet at Castle Heights Military Academy and through their family owned funeral home business. Brownie was my YMCA youth basketball coach in 1973, and Rick showed me the ropes when we were selling AFLAC benefits in the early 1980s. These guys are no strangers to and my family and me. This opportunity is a natural. We are all great friends.”

Bryan has been a licensed agent in all lines of insurance since the mid-1980s and his father, T.A. Bryan, has owned and operated a life and health insurance agency for 55 years in Lebanon.

“This addition is two-fold. We gain a respected sales and community leader, as well as the support from his father, T.A., who is an insurance legend in the Lebanon community,” said Hall.

John Bryan is a lifelong Lebanon resident and active in the community through his service in the Kiwanis Club of Lebanon and the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. He served in all offices of the Kiwanis Club, as well as lieutenant governor for Division II of the Kentucky-Tennessee District of Kiwanis International. He previously served on the board of Prospect and Hearthside at Castle Heights. He served as chairman of the board for the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce in 2014 and currently serves on the board of the Joint Economic and Community Development Board, as well as secretary and board member for the Wilson County Industrial Bond Board.

A 1980 graduate of Lebanon High School, Bryan continued his education at Cumberland College and finished his formal education at Middle Tennessee State University while earning his insurance license in 1983. In addition to his banking experience at CedarStone Bank, Bryan served as a member of the board of directors of Liberty State Bank for four years. He is a former partner in the Wilson World Newspaper, and he and his wife owned and operated a cosmetology school in Lebanon for more than 15 years.

He is married to his wife of 29 years, Kim McCrary Bryan, and they have three children, Megan (Blaine) Whitaker, Mallory (Michael) Gonzalez and John Ross Bryan, and two grandchildren, John Caden Whitaker and Sophia Jane Gonzalez. They attend College Hills Church of Christ, where he serves as a deacon and helps oversee the family care ministry. He started his work at THW last Monday.

THW Insurance Services is a full-service independent insurance agency founded in 1999. The office is at 321 W. Main St. in Lebanon. For more information on THW Insurance Services, visit thwins.com. To contact Bryan, call 615-443-3849 or email him at john@thwins.com.