Chamber kicks off construction on renovations

The chamber was chartered in September 1924 by a group of businessmen who wanted to form an organization to work for the betterment of the community. In 2005, the chamber bought the adjacent building and expanded the offices, added a boardroom downstairs and provided an office for a small business development center and three incubator offices. Renovations were completed in 2008, and the façade renovation was completed in 2017.

“The ultimate vision is a better utilization of upstairs levels in the chamber, providing an innovative and safe environment for a variety of members and next-generation workforce, including young professionals,” said chamber president Melanie Minter. “The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will lead our community in creating a place to engage, connect and feel a sense of belonging. Our positive force will encourage those of all ages to nurture and embrace the quality of life that Lebanon and Wilson County will provide for generations to come.”

According to Minter, the new renovations will allow more than 6,700 square feet and two levels compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 by adding a “Luna Lift.” The space will include state-of-the-art technology for membership businesses and individuals. It will also provide expanded meeting space with an additional conference room that will allow up to 40 people with an internet café and social hub.

“We proudly thank our sponsors who made this possible,” said Minter. “Commitments to this project are [more than] $240,000 with a total cost estimated at $300,000.”

For more information, contact the chamber office at 615-444-5503.