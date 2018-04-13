Vendors invited to showcase goods at Tractor Supply’s spring Market Day

The Lebanon Tractor Supply store wants to showcase homemade and homegrown goods at its spring Market Day event May 12.

Vendors with expertise in everything from homemade crafts, candles and soaps to honey, eggs, produce, baked goods, gardening, furniture and more are encouraged to sign up. To register, vendors should visit tsceventpartners.com or the Lebanon store. Nonprofit organizations and food trucks are also encouraged to register. Vendor registration will close May 9.

During Market Day on May 12, vendors will be able showcase their goods for free in tented areas near the storefront. All vendors who participate in the event will be responsible for complying with local and state ordinances.

“Market Day is a way for us to bring neighbors together to spotlight the diverse talent that makes the Lebanon community so unique,” said Mary Lawley, vice president of store administration at Tractor Supply Co. “From the hobbyist to the professional, not only do we want to celebrate locally produced goods, but also the people who make them.”