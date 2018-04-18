Best of Wilson County: Cumberland Skin

She had one goal when she relocated her practice back home to Tennessee, to provide Wilson County and surrounding areas with the best local dermatology care. Through the years and with the community’s support, Cumberland Skin was able to grow, add more providers, offer more treatment options and open a second location in Hermitage.

Currently, Cumberland Skin is able to provide the advantages of a large practice with the same local specialized care. With its structured and collaborative practice of three board-certified dermatologists, four nurse practitioners and three physician assistants, Cumberland Skin is able to offer its patients nearly any service they can think of for their skin, hair and nails; and since each provider has their own areas of expertise it allows every patient to receive the specialized care they deserve.

Cumberland Skin was voted a Best of Wilson County winner for 2018.

“The most rewarding part of this honor is knowing we were nominated and selected by the very people we value the most – our patients,” said Countess. “From the bottom of our hearts, all of us here at Cumberland Skin want to thank you for both placing your votes and most importantly placing your trust in us to address your medical and cosmetic skin care needs.”