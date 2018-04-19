Best of Wilson County: Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics

In 2011, Dr. Jon Cornelius became the first surgeon in Tennessee to use robotic assisted joint replacement technology. Since then, his partners, Dr. Lucas Richie and Dr. Shawn Mountain, have also completed hundreds of robotic assisted joint replacements, as well. Patients from Los Angeles to Maine have travelled to Middle Tennessee to have robotic assisted joint replacements performed.

“With this technology, it allows me to perform total hip, total knee and partial knee replacements with greater accuracy while allowing for less surgical trauma,” Said Cornelius. “The results allow for early mobilization, quicker recovery, less pain, and in many cases, an outpatient joint replacement experience.”

In addition to joint replacements, the doctors at Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics also perform minimally invasive and arthroscopic treatments for athletes competing from their high school years through their senior years.

The physicians at Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics are motivated by taking their extensive training and knowledge and seeing it make a difference in their patients’ lives. Patients like Wallace and Sue Alsup who now live a pain-free lifestyle.

“My surgery has been life changing,” Sue Alsup said. “I can travel and get back to enjoying life again.”

At Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics, each patient is different, and each patient has his or her own story. The physicians listen to each patient to provide them with cutting-edge treatment that is tailored to their unique problem and helping them get back to the life they desire to live.