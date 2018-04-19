Hobby Lobby to celebrate grand opening of its Mt. Juliet store

The Mt. Juliet store is Hobby Lobby’s 26th location in Tennessee. Rick Mannon is the store manager of the 53,000 square-foot retail facility on Belinda Parkway.

The store’s grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony will be open to the public. Local dignitaries, ambassadors from the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce and other business leaders will attend the celebration.

“We offer a wide and ever-changing variety of craft and home decor products including many exclusive Hobby Lobby brands,” said Kelly Black, director of advertising. “First-time shoppers in Mt. Juliet will be pleasantly surprised at the store size and the exceptional service provided by our trained associates.”

Hobby Lobby has more than 800 stores across the nation. Each store offers more than 70,000 crafting and home decor products including floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets, home accents, wearable art, arts and crafts, jewelry making, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies.

Store hours will be Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Hobby Lobby stores are closed Sundays.

Hobby Lobby Stores, an Oklahoma City-based private corporation, began as Greco, a miniature picture frame company in 1970. When David Green moved his business from the family home to a 300 square-foot retail space in 1972, Hobby Lobby was born. It is the nation’s largest privately owned arts and crafts retailer.

For more information about Hobby Lobby, weekly specials, coupon offers, store locations and online shopping, visit hobbylobby.com, download the mobile app or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/hobbylobby.