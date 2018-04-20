Haslam OKs Sunday liquor sales

Rep. Gerald McCormick, R-Chattanooga, and Sen. Bill Ketron, R-Murfreesboro, sponsored the bill, which would allow wine and alcohol sales during the same hours allowed for beer sales, which include Sundays.

Previously, wine and liquor sales were prohibited from Saturdays at 11 p.m. until Mondays at 8 a.m.

Lawmakers approved the measure earlier this month.

State law now allows liquor sales from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. every Sunday and holiday, excluding Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter. Liquor stores will be able to sell on Sundays immediately, while grocery stores will be able to sell on Sundays, beginning Jan. 1.

The legislation comes almost two years after wine sales became more widespread in the state. The passage of the wine in grocery stores legislation represented the most comprehensive change in alcoholic beverage law in the state’s history.

Nearly 650 stores across the state sold wine during the first year after the law took effect.