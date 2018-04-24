Best of Wilson County: Demos’ Restaurant

After winning “best steak” in Wilson County in the 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 Best of Wilson County competition, Demos’ has secured itself as a familiar and enjoyable dining experience among those who seek original family recipes and impeccable service.

The Demos family opened their first location in Murfreesboro in 1989. Their friendly, family atmosphere, coupled with four generations of original family recipes, distinguishes it from its competitors. Pasta sauces, soups and salad dressings are homemade, steaks are hand-cut and every item is cooked to perfection just as your mother and grandmother might have done.

Its quality dining experience has served it well – it is no wonder Demos’ has received numerous “Best” awards, including “best family restaurant” “most popular” and “most romantic” restaurant in numerous polls. Family owned and operated, Demos’ consistent high standards in food quality and service have been unmatched. It serves a variety of steaks, pastas, chicken, and seafood at lunch and dinner and the management approach enables Demos’ to deliver this variety and quality at an affordable price.

Demos’ offers 72 entrees from $6.99-$9.99 and 80 percent of their lunch entrees are less than $7. And you can enjoy a daily lunch special for $4.99-$6.99 every Monday through Friday.

Demos’ is at 130 Legends Drive in Lebanon. Other locations include Murfreesboro, Nashville, Hendersonville and coming soon to Clarksville. It’s open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.